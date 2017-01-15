Once Again, Mark Hamill gets Trump’s Inner Monologue Just Right

As we saw last week, the quickest way into the mind of the President-elect is remembering that he sees himself as a supervillain. When Mark Hamill—voice of the Joker in Batman animated shows and video games—recorded Trump’s bizarre New Year’s wishes in character, it suddenly made perfect sense. But Trump’s tweets became more and more absurd as the year progressed, peaking (so far) with his unbelievably petty anti-Meryl Streep tweets. You remember those: