Once Again, Mark Hamill gets Trump’s Inner Monologue Just Right

Jan. 15 2017 4:39 PM

501403170-actor-mark-hamill-attends-the-world-premiere-of-star
Mark Hamill attends the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

As we saw last week, the quickest way into the mind of the President-elect is remembering that he sees himself as a supervillain. When Mark Hamill—voice of the Joker in Batman animated shows and video games—recorded Trump’s bizarre New Year’s wishes in character, it suddenly made perfect sense. But Trump’s tweets became more and more absurd as the year progressed, peaking (so far) with his unbelievably petty anti-Meryl Streep tweets. You remember those:

Just another dignified episode in the life of the future leader of the free world. The fact that Trump was doing a literal supervillain monologue wasn’t lost on Hamill, who announced that he’d made a new recording on Twitter:

Listen to Hamill read Trump’s tweets below: