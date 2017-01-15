Once Again, Mark Hamill gets Trump’s Inner Monologue Just Right
As we saw last week, the quickest way into the mind of the President-elect is remembering that he sees himself as a supervillain. When Mark Hamill—voice of the Joker in Batman animated shows and video games—recorded Trump’s bizarre New Year’s wishes in character, it suddenly made perfect sense. But Trump’s tweets became more and more absurd as the year progressed, peaking (so far) with his unbelievably petty anti-Meryl Streep tweets. You remember those:
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Just another dignified episode in the life of the future leader of the free world. The fact that Trump was doing a literal supervillain monologue wasn’t lost on Hamill, who announced that he’d made a new recording on Twitter:
Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017
Listen to Hamill read Trump’s tweets below: