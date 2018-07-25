 Slate’s Culture Gabfest’s 2018 Summer Strut playlist and Cardi B vs. Drake for song of the summer.

Which Summer Jam Has the Most Swagger?

July 25 2018 11:58 AM

The Culture Gabfest “Summer Strut 2018” Edition

180725_POD_gabfestSongs

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Elsa/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 514 with Stephen Metcalf, Chris Molanphy, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week, Chris Molanphy joins the gabbers to discuss the candidates for 2018’s song of the summer, unpacking the rise of Cardi B and the enduring popularity of Drake. Then, they sift through the more than 450 songs nominated by listeners to select the finalists for this year’s Summer Strut playlist.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Summer Strut 2018 Shortlist on Spotify:

Summer Strut 2018 Shortlist:

Listen to the full Culture Gabfest Summer Strut 2018 playlist on Spotify.

Past “Summer Strut” Gabfests are available here: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

Endorsements

Dana: Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life and its score, particularly François Couperin’s “Les Barricades Mystérieuses” as performed by Angela Hewitt

Julia: “How Nicholas Britell Became the Sound of Money in Hollywood“ in the Ringer, “She’s the Most Acclaimed Country Songwriter of Recent Years. You’ve Probably Never Heard of Her.” in Slate, and “You Get a Love Song“ by Lori McKenna

Chris: The experience of seeing Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade with an eighth-grader

Stephen: Jacquelyn Ardam’s “Real Toads at the International Cryptozoology Museum” on the blog for the Los Angeles Review of Books, and Marianne Moore’s poem “The Fish

Outro: “Time to Strut 3” by Gunnar Johnsén

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts. Follow him on Twitter.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.