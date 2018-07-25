Which Summer Jam Has the Most Swagger?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Elsa/Getty Images.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 514 with Stephen Metcalf, Chris Molanphy, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, Stephen, and Chris discuss more of their personal favorites from among the 450-plus songs nominated by listeners for Summer Strut.

This week, Chris Molanphy joins the gabbers to discuss the candidates for 2018’s song of the summer, unpacking the rise of Cardi B and the enduring popularity of Drake. Then, they sift through the more than 450 songs nominated by listeners to select the finalists for this year’s Summer Strut playlist.

Summer Strut 2018 Shortlist on Spotify:

Summer Strut 2018 Shortlist:

Endorsements

Chris: The experience of seeing Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade with an eighth-grader

Stephen: Jacquelyn Ardam’s “Real Toads at the International Cryptozoology Museum” on the blog for the Los Angeles Review of Books, and Marianne Moore’s poem “The Fish”

