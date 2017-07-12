What Song Are You Strutting to This Summer?

The Culture Gabfest “Summer Strut 2017” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on this year’s Summer Strut playlist and the candidates for song of the summer.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 460 with Stephen Metcalf, Chris Molanphy, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen talk to Chris about his podcast, Hit Parade.
Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, Chris Molanphy joins the gabbers to discuss the candidates for this year’s song of the summer, with Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars leading the pack. Then, the gabbers sift through the more than 400 songs nominated by listeners and select the finalists for this year’s list of Summer Strut tracks.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- “Despacito ft. Justin Bieber (Remix)” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- “Why America’s First Spanish-Language No. 1 in Decades Is Likely to Be the Song of the Summer” by Chris Molanphy in Slate
- “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled
- “America’s New No. 1 Song Is the Triumph of DJ Khaled, Hip-Hop’s Jay Gatsby” by Chris Molanphy in Slate
- “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
- “Why the New Song From Ed Sheeran, the Ned Flanders of Pop, Is the Biggest in the Country” by Chris Molanphy in Slate
- “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars
- “Luv Me, Luv Me” by Shaggy ft. Samantha Cole
Summer Strut 2017 Shortlist on Spotify:
Summer Strut 2017 Shortlist:
- “Worship” by Lizzo
- “Slide” by Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean
- “Same Ol’ Mistakes” by Rihanna
- “Going Out” by Hospitality
- “Beija-Flor” by Timbalada
- “Summertime (When I’m With You)” by the Mavericks
- “Septembre” by La Femme
- “Impeach the President” by the Honey Drippers
- “White Flag” by Joseph
- “What You Got” by John Lennon
- “Yes Bitch” by K Rizz
- “Spanish Stroll” by Mink DeVille
- “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man.
- “Come Down” by Anderson Paak
- “Girls Chase Boys” by Ingrid Michaelson
- “New York Is My Home” by Dion and Paul Simon
- “Overbite” by Paris Wells
- “Your Song” by Rita Ora
- “Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen
- “Dim All the Lights” by Donna Summer
- “Rich” by Maren Morris
- “You’re No Rock ’n’ Roll Fun” by Sleater-Kinney
- “When the Morning Comes” by Daryl Hall and John Oates
- “Stop Desire” by Tegan and Sara
- “Boyfriend” by Tegan and Sara
The Full, Unedited Summer Strut Playlist of 2017:
Endorsements
Dana: Archeophone Records
Julia: “Come” by Jain, and why she’s ambivalent about GLOW
Chris: Baby Driver
Stephen: The spy novels of Graham Greene, and the Instant Pot
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Outro: “Come” by Jain
You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.
This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Follow us on Twitter. And please like the Culture Gabfest on Facebook.