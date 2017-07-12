 Summer Strut 2017 and Justin Bieber vs. Ed Sheeran for song of the summer.

What Song Are You Strutting to This Summer?

July 12 2017 9:20 AM

Slate’s Culture Gabfest on this year’s Summer Strut playlist and the candidates for song of the summer.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 460 with Stephen Metcalf, Chris Molanphy, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen talk to Chris about his podcast, Hit Parade.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, Chris Molanphy joins the gabbers to discuss the candidates for this year’s song of the summer, with Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars leading the pack. Then, the gabbers sift through the more than 400 songs nominated by listeners and select the finalists for this year’s list of Summer Strut tracks.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Summer Strut 2017 Shortlist on Spotify:

Summer Strut 2017 Shortlist:

The Full, Unedited Summer Strut Playlist of 2017:

Endorsements

Dana: Archeophone Records

Julia: “Come” by Jain, and why she’s ambivalent about GLOW

Chris: Baby Driver

Stephen: The spy novels of Graham Greene, and the Instant Pot

Outro: “Come” by Jain

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Stephen Metcalf is Slate’s critic at large. He is working on a book about the 1980s.

Chris Molanphy is a feature writer and critic who writes widely about music and the pop charts. Follow him on Twitter.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Julia Turner is the editor in chief of Slate and a regular on Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast.