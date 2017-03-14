What’s Your Texas Oilman Code Name? Find Out With Slate’s Wayne Tracker Name Generator.

The Wayne Tracker Name Generator
Use our widget to get a Texas oilman code name like the one Rex Tillerson used to discuss climate change.
On Monday, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of using a secret code name to discuss climate change while serving as the CEO of Exxon Mobil. The name? Wayne Tracker, an apparent combination of Tillerson’s middle name (Wayne) and his heritage as a straight-shootin’ Texas Eagle Scout.
What’s your Texas oilman code name? Find out below.
Interactive by Chris Kirk. Report a bug or give feedback..