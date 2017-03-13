As Exxon CEO, Tillerson Allegedly Used an Alias on a Hidden Email Account to Discuss Climate Change

Does Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have an email problem? In a court filing on Monday, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Tillerson of failing to disclose a hidden, secondary email account he used while CEO of ExxonMobil to discuss the impact of climate change and other important matters. Tillerson, whose middle name is Wayne, apparently used the email alias “Wayne Tracker” from 2008 to 2015 to discuss the impact of climate change on the company’s business, but Exxon failed to disclose the emails as part of an investigation into whether the company misled investors about the financial risks posed by climate change.