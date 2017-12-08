Slate’s mistakes for the week of Dec. 4.

In a Dec. 7 Video, Jon Kelvey misstated that a video about Christmas tree fires was produced by the National Fire Protection Association. It was produced by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Due to an editing error, the Dec. 6 The Gist misstated that Senate Democrats called on Franken to resign on Tuesday. The push began on Wednesday.

In a Dec. 6 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that Neal Katyal was the former solicitor general. He served as the acting solicitor general.

In a Dec. 5 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that a tweet from Anne Helen Petersen had been sent on Monday night. The tweet was sent earlier Monday.

In a Dec. 4 Books, Fred Kaplan misstated that John F. Kennedy had been president for three years in 1964. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

In a Dec. 4 Jurisprudence, Cristian Farias misidentified the destination of a flight taken by Hemphill Pride. It was Columbia, South Carolina, not Columbus.

In a Dec. 2 Technology, Christina Bonnington misstated that Cadillac's car subscription service costs $1,500 per month. The price went up to $1,800 per month in November.

A Nov. 29 Brow Beat originally included the Doctor Who Christmas Special under Amazon: Other Series. The Christmas special will no longer be coming to the service.