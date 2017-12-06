 Senate Democrats are calling for Al Franken to resign.

Did Senate Democrats Wait Too Long to Come for Al Franken?

Dec. 6 2017 7:59 PM

Next Falls Franken?

Senate Democrats are clambering up to secure the moral high ground.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken on Capitol Hill Nov. 14 in Washington.

On The Gist, Slate’s Jim Newell explains the moral and political case for forcing out Sen. Al Franken. Dozens of Senate Democrats called on Franken to resign after a seventh woman accused him of sexual misconduct on Tuesday.

Bob Garfield has spent much of his journalism career talking to eccentrics. In his one-man show, Ruggedly Jewish, the quest to explore his own identity dovetails with the story of an uneasy America. The show is touring in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 9.

And for the Spiel, why President Trump’s Jerusalem announcement solidifies his reputation as the chaos candidate.

