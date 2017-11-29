The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December
Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Full Metal Jacket
Good Watch
8 Mile
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Dec. 5)
V for Vendetta
The Wackness
While You Were Sleeping
Binge Watch
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4 (Dec. 14)
Planet Earth II (Dec. 25)
Nostalgia Watch
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Big Will Nostalgia Watch
Hitch
Family Watch
The Little Rascals
Royal Watch
Diana: In Her Own Words
The Young Victoria
Christmas Watch
Disney's The Santa Clause (Dec. 12)
Disney's The Santa Clause 2 (Dec. 12)
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Dec. 12)
Miss Me This Christmas (Dec. 19)
Trolls Holiday Special (Dec. 6)
You Can’t Fight Christmas (Dec. 19)
New Year's Eve Countdown Watch
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)
If You’re Bored
41 Dogs in My Home (Dec. 14)
A&E: When Patients Attack (Dec. 14)
A Five Star Life (Dec. 15)
August Rush
Catwoman (Dec. 11)
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Creep 2 (Dec. 23)
Discovering Bigfoot (Dec. 15)
Dreamcatcher
Drillbit Taylor (Dec. 15)
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Freeway: Crack In The System (Dec. 15)
Fun Mom Dinner (Dec. 31)
Killer Legends (Dec. 29)
Nacho Libre
Neverlake (Dec. 15)
Pottersville (Dec. 15)
Pusher (Dec. 27)
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (Dec. 15)
Sahara
Shelter (Dec. 29)
The Farthest - Voyager in Space
The Haunting of Helena (Dec. 15)
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer (Dec. 15)
Tyson
Netflix Originals
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 (Dec. 22)
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 (Dec. 29)
Bright (Dec. 22)
Cable Girls: Season 2 (Dec. 25)
Christmas Inheritance (Dec. 15)
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Dec. 5)
Dark: Season 1
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Dec. 31)
Dope: Season 1 (Dec. 22)
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
El Camino Christmas (Dec. 8)
Erased: Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes (Dec. 22)
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 (Dec. 18)
Judd Apatow: The Return (Dec. 12)
La Casa de Papel: Season 1 (Dec. 20)
La Mante: Season 1 (Dec. 29)
My Happy Family
Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (Dec. 21)
Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Dec. 19)
The Climb (Dec. 29)
The Crown: Season 2 (Dec. 8)
The Indian Detective: Season 1 (Dec. 19)
The Ranch: Part 4 (Dec. 15)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (Dec. 22)
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Dec. 26)
Travelers: Season 2 (Dec. 26)
Trollhunters: Part 2 (Dec. 15)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Dec. 15)Voyeur
Wormwood (Dec. 15)
Other Series
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1 (Dec. 14)
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5 (Dec. 15)
Myths & Monsters: Season 1 (Dec. 23)
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1 (Dec. 22)
The Magicians: Season 2 (Dec. 11)
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4 (Dec. 4)
HBO
Must Watch
All The President’s Men (1976)
The Exorcist (Director’s Cut) (1973)
Good Watch
Deepwater Horizon (2016) (Dec. 3)
Gran Torino (2008)
Hoosiers (1986)
Logan (2017) (Dec. 9)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Pitch Black (2000)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Worm Watch
Tremors (1990)
Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)
Royal Watch
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) (Dec. 30)
Christmas Watch
Jack Frost (1998)
If You’re Bored
The Cotton Club (1984)
Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)
Going in Style (2017) (Dec. 16)
Gone in 60 Seconds (Director’s Cut) (2000)
Marauders (2016)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Director’s Cut) (1991)
Seed of Chucky (2004)
Snow White: A Tale of Terror (1997)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species: The Awakening (2017)
The Take (2016) (Dec. 15)
The War of the Roses (1989)
The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) (Dec. 23)
TMNT (2007)
Unforgettable (2017) (Dec. 2)
Wilson (2017) (Dec. 6)
HBO Original Programming
15: A Quinceanera Story: Zoey (Dec. 19)
15: A Quinceanera Story: Rosi (Dec. 20)
15: A Quinceanera Story: Ashley (Dec. 21)
15: A Quinceanera Story: Jackie and Nina (Dec. 22)
32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide (Dec. 7)
Agnelli (Dec. 18)
Classical Baby: The Lullaby Show (Dec. 24)
Classical Baby: The Lullaby Show 2 (Dec. 25)
Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution (Dec. 11)
HBO First Look: Pitch Perfect 3 (Dec. 11)
HBO First Look: The Greatest Showman (Dec. 14)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (Dec. 2)
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee (Dec. 4)
Series Premiere
Gunpowder Miniseries Premiere (Dec. 18)
Season Finales
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 Finale (Dec. 3)
El Hipnotizador Season 2 Finale (Dec. 29)
Estrenos
El Amparo (2016) (Dec. 22)Kenke (AKA Weed) (2015) (Dec. 1)
La madrina (AKA The Mother of The Bride) (2008) (Dec. 1)
María (y los demás) (AKA Maria and Everyone Else) (2016) (Dec. 8)
Me estás matando Susana (AKA You’re Killing Me Susana) (2016) (Dec. 15)
Neon Lights (2011) (Dec. 1)
Amazon
Must Watch
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Moonstruck (1987)
Rocky (1976)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Good Watch
At Close Range (1986)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Crown Heights (2017) (Dec. 8)
In & Out (1997)
It Comes at Night (2017) (Dec. 9)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Nightcrawler (2014) (Dec. 10)
Point Break (1991)
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
Silence (2016)
The Final Cut (2004)
Titanic (1997)
“It’s in the Movie” Watch
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
Nostalgia Watch
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Big Will Nostalgia Watch
Hitch (2005)
Super Watch
Hulk Vs. (2009)
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)
Planet Hulk (2010)
The Invincible Iron Man (2007)
Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard (2011)
Ultimate Avengers II (2006)
Ultimate Avengers the Movie (2006)
If You’re Bored
Aftershock (2012) (Dec. 7)
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017) (Dec. 28)
Banksy Does New York (2014) (Dec. 23)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Bloodsport (1988)
Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) (Dec. 31)
Brothers Grimm (2005)
Child's Play (1988)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) (Dec. 8)
Dr. Strange (2007)
Foreman (2017) (Dec. 7)
Gun Shy (2017) (Dec. 7)
Hammett (1982)
Hannibal (2001)
In Enemy Hands (2003)
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Monster Trucks (2017) (Dec. 22)
Rings (2017) (Dec. 29)
Rosewater (2014) (Dec. 10)
Solace (2015) (Dec. 31)
Someone Marry Barry (2014) (Dec. 23)
Stigmata (1999)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Weight of Water (2002)
Triple 9 (2016) (Dec. 8)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
Woodshock (2017) (Dec. 21)
Amazon Originals
Jean Claude Van Johnson Season 1 (Dec. 15)
Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year Holiday Special (Dec. 26)
The Grand Tour Season 2 (Dec. 8)
The Last Post Season 1 (Dec. 22)
Other Series
Anne of Green Gables Season 2 (Dec. 23)
Class Season 1 (Dec. 3)
Doctor Who Christmas Special (Dec. 18)
Humans Season 2 (Dec. 21)
Teen Wolf Season 6 (Dec. 23)
The Royals Season 3 (Dec. 4)
Amazon Exclusives
Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons (Dec. 7)
Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts (Dec. 14)
Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans (Dec. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
Robocop (1987)
Rocky (1976)
Serpico (1973)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Good Watch
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
At Close Range (1986)
Chicago (2002)
Crazy/Beautiful (2001)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex… (1972)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)
In & Out (1997)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
Lemon (2017) (Dec. 21)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Moonstruck (1987)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
Presumed Innocent (1990)
Primal Fear (1996)
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Silence (2016)
Superbad (2007) (Dec. 4)
Titanic (1997)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Total Recall (1990)
Valkyrie (2008)
Binge Watch
Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform) (Dec. 14
Nostalgia Watch
George of the Jungle (1997)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Space Jam (1996)
Three Men and a Baby (1987)
Big Will Nostalgia Watch
Hitch (2005)
Family Watch
3 Ninjas (1992)
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
The Black Cauldron (1985)
Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)
Christmas Watch
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Princess for Christmas (2011)
Chilly Christmas (2012)
Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers’ Christmas) (2010)
Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform) (Dec. 12)
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
One Magic Christmas (1985)
Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)
The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)
Madonna Watch
Evita (1996)
Binge Watch
Steven Universe: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network) (Dec. 11)
If You Have Three Hours
Heaven’s Gate (1981)
If You’re Bored
40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) (Dec. 15)
Aliens of the Deep (2005)
Always Watching (2015) (Dec. 31)
Anarchy Parlor (2015) (Dec. 31)
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017) (Dec. 28)
Banksy Does New York (2014) (Dec. 23)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Bloodsport (1988)
Breakheart Pass (1975)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Cheri (2009)
Child’s Play (1988)
Cop Land (1997) (Dec. 3)
Crank: High Voltage (2009) (Dec. 8)
Dave Made a Maze (2017) (Dec. 9)
Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform) (Dec. 19)
Driftwood (2006)
Extortion (2017)
Everest (1998) (Dec. 15)
First Kid (1996)
Foreman (2017) (Dec. 12)
Frontera (2014) (Dec. 4)
Gilbert (2017) (Dec. 29)
Goat (2016) (Dec. 22)
Hammett (1982)
Hannibal (2001)
The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)
In Enemy Hands (2003)
Iron Protector (2016) (Dec. 5)
Jack (1996)
Kate and Leopold (2001) (Dec. 15)
Killers (2015) (Dec. 6)
Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017) (Dec. 20)
L7 Pretend We’re Dead (2016)
Legion of Brothers (2017) (Dec. 8)
Literally Right before Aaron (2017) (Dec. 28)
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Monster Trucks (2017) (Dec. 22)
A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)
Mr. Wrong (1996)
One from the Heart (1982)
Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016) (Dec. 31)
P2 (2007)
Penelope (2008)
Pilgrimage (2016) (Dec. 31)
Political Animals (2012)
Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)
Ragnarok (2013) (Dec. 18)
Red Corner (1997)
Rings (2017) (Dec. 29)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Sarafina! (1992)
Score (2016) (Dec. 15)
S.F.W. (1995)
Solace (2016) (Dec. 31)
Someone Marry Barry (2014) (Dec. 23)
Stealing Harvard (2002)
Stigmata (1999)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002) (Dec. 3)
Tears of the Sun (2003) (Dec. 15)
The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017) (Dec. 30)
The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)
The Crow (1994) (Dec. 15)
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
The Final Cut (2004)
The Hollow One (2015) (Dec. 25)
The Last Warrior (2000)
The Limehouse Golem (2017) (Dec. 15)
The Missing (2003)
The Perfect Score (2004)
The Rules of Attraction (2002) (Dec. 3)
The Three Musketeers (1993)
The Water Horse (2007)
The Weight of Water (2002)
Vengeance of an Assassin (2014) (Dec. 13)
Without (2011)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
Hulu Originals
East Los High: Finale Event
Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 6)
Other Series
Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform) (Dec. 14)
Clarence: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network) (Dec. 23)
Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere (ESL) (Dec. 8)
Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2 (BBCWW)
Graves: Complete Season 1 (Epix) (Dec. 18)
Legion: Complete Season 1 (FX) (Dec. 8)
Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13 (E4) (Dec. 18)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere (ABC) (Dec. 2)
Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A (Cartoon Network) (Dec. 18)
The Detour: Complete Season 2 (TBS) (Dec. 24)
The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) (Dec. 8)
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere (ABC) (Dec. 5)
The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1 (CNN)
The Next Step: Complete Season 5B (BBC) (Dec. 16)
The Wine Show: Complete Season 2 (Sky)
Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)
Trust Me: Complete Season 1 (StudioCanal)
United Shades of America: Complete Season 2 (CNN) (Dec. 25)
Younger: Complete Season 4 (TV Land) (Dec. 12)