The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills by MGM, MGM, Warner Bros. Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide.

Netflix

Disney/Marvel

Must Watch

Full Metal Jacket

Good Watch

8 Mile

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Dec. 5)

V for Vendetta

The Wackness

While You Were Sleeping

Binge Watch

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4 (Dec. 14)

Planet Earth II (Dec. 25)

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Big Will Nostalgia Watch

Hitch

Family Watch

The Little Rascals

Royal Watch

Diana: In Her Own Words

The Young Victoria



Christmas Watch

Disney's The Santa Clause (Dec. 12)

Disney's The Santa Clause 2 (Dec. 12)

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Dec. 12)

Miss Me This Christmas (Dec. 19)

Trolls Holiday Special (Dec. 6)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (Dec. 19)



New Year's Eve Countdown Watch

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018 (Dec. 26)



If You’re Bored

41 Dogs in My Home (Dec. 14)

A&E: When Patients Attack (Dec. 14)

A Five Star Life (Dec. 15)

August Rush

Catwoman (Dec. 11)

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Creep 2 (Dec. 23)

Discovering Bigfoot (Dec. 15)

Dreamcatcher

Drillbit Taylor (Dec. 15)

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Freeway: Crack In The System (Dec. 15)

Fun Mom Dinner (Dec. 31)

Killer Legends (Dec. 29)

Nacho Libre

Neverlake (Dec. 15)

Pottersville (Dec. 15)

Pusher (Dec. 27)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2 (Dec. 15)

Sahara

Shelter (Dec. 29)

The Farthest - Voyager in Space

The Haunting of Helena (Dec. 15)

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer (Dec. 15)

Tyson



Netflix Originals

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 (Dec. 22)

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 (Dec. 29)

Bright (Dec. 22)

Cable Girls: Season 2 (Dec. 25)

Christmas Inheritance (Dec. 15)

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Dec. 5)

Dark: Season 1

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Dec. 31)

Dope: Season 1 (Dec. 22)

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

El Camino Christmas (Dec. 8)

Erased: Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes (Dec. 22)

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 (Dec. 18)

Judd Apatow: The Return (Dec. 12)

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 (Dec. 20)

La Mante: Season 1 (Dec. 29)

My Happy Family

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (Dec. 21)

Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Dec. 19)

The Climb (Dec. 29)

The Crown: Season 2 (Dec. 8)

The Indian Detective: Season 1 (Dec. 19)

The Ranch: Part 4 (Dec. 15)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (Dec. 22)

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Dec. 26)

Travelers: Season 2 (Dec. 26)

Trollhunters: Part 2 (Dec. 15)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Dec. 15)Voyeur

Wormwood (Dec. 15)

Other Series

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1 (Dec. 14)

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5 (Dec. 15)

Myths & Monsters: Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1 (Dec. 22)

The Magicians: Season 2 (Dec. 11)

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4 (Dec. 4)



HBO

Matten Productions/Double Nickel Entertainment

Must Watch

All The President’s Men (1976)

The Exorcist (Director’s Cut) (1973)

Good Watch

Deepwater Horizon (2016) (Dec. 3)

Gran Torino (2008)

Hoosiers (1986)

Logan (2017) (Dec. 9)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Pitch Black (2000)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Worm Watch

Tremors (1990)

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Royal Watch

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) (Dec. 30)

Christmas Watch

Jack Frost (1998)

If You’re Bored

The Cotton Club (1984)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Going in Style (2017) (Dec. 16)

Gone in 60 Seconds (Director’s Cut) (2000)

Marauders (2016)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Director’s Cut) (1991)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Snow White: A Tale of Terror (1997)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species: The Awakening (2017)

The Take (2016) (Dec. 15)

The War of the Roses (1989)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) (Dec. 23)

TMNT (2007)

Unforgettable (2017) (Dec. 2)

Wilson (2017) (Dec. 6)

HBO Original Programming

15: A Quinceanera Story: Zoey (Dec. 19)

15: A Quinceanera Story: Rosi (Dec. 20)

15: A Quinceanera Story: Ashley (Dec. 21)

15: A Quinceanera Story: Jackie and Nina (Dec. 22)

32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide (Dec. 7)

Agnelli (Dec. 18)

Classical Baby: The Lullaby Show (Dec. 24)

Classical Baby: The Lullaby Show 2 (Dec. 25)

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution (Dec. 11)

HBO First Look: Pitch Perfect 3 (Dec. 11)

HBO First Look: The Greatest Showman (Dec. 14)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (Dec. 2)

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee (Dec. 4)

Series Premiere

Gunpowder Miniseries Premiere (Dec. 18)

Season Finales

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 Finale (Dec. 3)

El Hipnotizador Season 2 Finale (Dec. 29)

Estrenos

El Amparo (2016) (Dec. 22)Kenke (AKA Weed) (2015) (Dec. 1)

La madrina (AKA The Mother of The Bride) (2008) (Dec. 1)

María (y los demás) (AKA Maria and Everyone Else) (2016) (Dec. 8)

Me estás matando Susana (AKA You’re Killing Me Susana) (2016) (Dec. 15)

Neon Lights (2011) (Dec. 1)





Amazon

Chuck Zlotnick / Bold Films,Sierra / Affinity

Must Watch

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rocky (1976)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Good Watch

At Close Range (1986)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Crown Heights (2017) (Dec. 8)

In & Out (1997)

It Comes at Night (2017) (Dec. 9)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Nightcrawler (2014) (Dec. 10)

Point Break (1991)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Silence (2016)

The Final Cut (2004)

Titanic (1997)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Nostalgia Watch

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Big Will Nostalgia Watch

Hitch (2005)

Super Watch

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Planet Hulk (2010)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Ultimate Avengers II (2006)

Ultimate Avengers the Movie (2006)

If You’re Bored

Aftershock (2012) (Dec. 7)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017) (Dec. 28)

Banksy Does New York (2014) (Dec. 23)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Bloodsport (1988)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) (Dec. 31)

Brothers Grimm (2005)

Child's Play (1988)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) (Dec. 8)

Dr. Strange (2007)

Foreman (2017) (Dec. 7)

Gun Shy (2017) (Dec. 7)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Monster Trucks (2017) (Dec. 22)

Rings (2017) (Dec. 29)

Rosewater (2014) (Dec. 10)

Solace (2015) (Dec. 31)

Someone Marry Barry (2014) (Dec. 23)

Stigmata (1999)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Triple 9 (2016) (Dec. 8)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

Woodshock (2017) (Dec. 21)

Amazon Originals

Jean Claude Van Johnson Season 1 (Dec. 15)

Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year Holiday Special (Dec. 26)

The Grand Tour Season 2 (Dec. 8)

The Last Post Season 1 (Dec. 22)

Other Series

Anne of Green Gables Season 2 (Dec. 23)

Class Season 1 (Dec. 3)

Doctor Who Christmas Special (Dec. 18)

Humans Season 2 (Dec. 21)

Teen Wolf Season 6 (Dec. 23)

The Royals Season 3 (Dec. 4)

Amazon Exclusives

Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons (Dec. 7)

Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts (Dec. 14)

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans (Dec. 25)



Hulu

Miramax Films

Must Watch

Robocop (1987)

Rocky (1976)

Serpico (1973)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Good Watch

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

At Close Range (1986)

Chicago (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex… (1972)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

In & Out (1997)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Lemon (2017) (Dec. 21)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Primal Fear (1996)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Silence (2016)

Superbad (2007) (Dec. 4)

Titanic (1997)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie (2008)

Binge Watch

Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform) (Dec. 14

Nostalgia Watch

George of the Jungle (1997)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Space Jam (1996)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Big Will Nostalgia Watch

Hitch (2005)

Family Watch

3 Ninjas (1992)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)

Christmas Watch

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers’ Christmas) (2010)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform) (Dec. 12)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)

Madonna Watch

Evita (1996)

Binge Watch

Steven Universe: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network) (Dec. 11)

If You Have Three Hours

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

If You’re Bored

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) (Dec. 15)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Always Watching (2015) (Dec. 31)

Anarchy Parlor (2015) (Dec. 31)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017) (Dec. 28)

Banksy Does New York (2014) (Dec. 23)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Bloodsport (1988)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Cheri (2009)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cop Land (1997) (Dec. 3)

Crank: High Voltage (2009) (Dec. 8)

Dave Made a Maze (2017) (Dec. 9)

Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform) (Dec. 19)

Driftwood (2006)

Extortion (2017)

Everest (1998) (Dec. 15)

First Kid (1996)

Foreman (2017) (Dec. 12)

Frontera (2014) (Dec. 4)

Gilbert (2017) (Dec. 29)

Goat (2016) (Dec. 22)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Iron Protector (2016) (Dec. 5)

Jack (1996)

Kate and Leopold (2001) (Dec. 15)

Killers (2015) (Dec. 6)

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017) (Dec. 20)

L7 Pretend We’re Dead (2016)

Legion of Brothers (2017) (Dec. 8)

Literally Right before Aaron (2017) (Dec. 28)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Monster Trucks (2017) (Dec. 22)

A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

One from the Heart (1982)

Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016) (Dec. 31)

P2 (2007)

Penelope (2008)

Pilgrimage (2016) (Dec. 31)

Political Animals (2012)

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

Ragnarok (2013) (Dec. 18)

Red Corner (1997)

Rings (2017) (Dec. 29)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Sarafina! (1992)

Score (2016) (Dec. 15)

S.F.W. (1995)

Solace (2016) (Dec. 31)

Someone Marry Barry (2014) (Dec. 23)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Stigmata (1999)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) (Dec. 3)

Tears of the Sun (2003) (Dec. 15)

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017) (Dec. 30)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

The Crow (1994) (Dec. 15)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Hollow One (2015) (Dec. 25)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Limehouse Golem (2017) (Dec. 15)

The Missing (2003)

The Perfect Score (2004)

The Rules of Attraction (2002) (Dec. 3)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Water Horse (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014) (Dec. 13)

Without (2011)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

Hulu Originals

East Los High: Finale Event

Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Dec. 6)

Other Series