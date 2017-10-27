Slate’s mistakes for the week of Oct. 23.

In an Oct. 26 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misspelled the name of Sen. Michael Bennet.

In an Oct. 25 Future Tense blog post, Aaron Mak misidentified the new Amazon Cloud Cam as the Amazon Cloud Camera.

In an Oct. 25 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Robert Mueller’s last name.

In an Oct. 24 Future Tense blog post, Heather Schwedel misspelled Lucian Freud’s first name.

In an Oct. 20 Future Tense, Elizabeth Garbee misstated that Science magazine has a column called “In the Pipeline” that discusses issues related to the system by which we produce STEM Ph.D.s. That column occasionally addresses STEM education issues, but it is primarily about the development of prescription drugs.

In an Oct. 19 Science, Daniel Engber misstated the methodology of a classic psychology study. The subjects of that study held pens between their teeth, not their lips.