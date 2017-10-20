Slate’s mistakes for the week of Oct. 16.

In an Oct. 18 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Sgt. La David Johnson as David Johnson.

In an Oct. 18 Slatest, Mark Joseph Stern misquoted the Office of Refugee Resettlement's announcement regarding abortion. The ORR barred “any action that facilitates” abortion, not “facilities.”

In an Oct. 18 Technology, Heather Schwedel misspelled Encyclopedia Britannica.

Due to a production error, a photo caption on an Oct. 16 Future Tense misstated that the collage contained Fantascience digests from the 1930s. It pictures a variety of fanzines from the ’30s and ’40s.

In an Oct. 16 Moneybox, Jordan Weissman misstated the amount that could be sent to each U.S. worker for the cost of a Trump administration tax cut. It is $1,000, not $1,010.

In an Oct. 16 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Claire McCaskill opened a probe into the opioid epidemic in response to new reporting from the Washington Post and 60 Minutes. McCaskill did say Monday in response to the reporting that she would introduce legislation, but she had opened the probe months earlier in March.

In an Oct. 16 Slatest, Jeremy Stahl misspelled Landon Donovan’s and Clint Dempsey’s last names.

In an Oct. 15 Slatest, Daniel Politi misstated where H.R. McMaster spoke about the Iran deal. It was to Fox News Sunday, not on Fox News.

Due to a photo provider error, an Oct. 14 Brow Beat misidentified producer Donna Gigliotti as Dianna Gigliotti.

An Oct. 11 Future Tense blog post misidentified Imaginary Worlds as a WNYC podcast. It's a Panoply podcast.

In a June 17, 2016, Science, Matt Miller misidentified that a column on the periodic table is referred to as a “period.” It is a “family.”