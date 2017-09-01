Slate’s mistakes for the week of Aug. 28.

In an Aug. 30 Outward, Kyle Stevens misspelled Tim Gunn’s last name.

In an Aug. 29 Slatest, Rachel Withers misstated how Australian Sen. Larissa Waters got dual Canadian citizenship.

In an Aug. 29 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misquoted a refrain from Trump’s campaign—“draining the swamp”—as “drowning the swamp."

In an Aug. 28 Slatest, Leon Neyfakh misstated that Roy L. Austin served on Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. He worked with the task force but did not formally serve on it.

In an Aug. 22 Politics, Michelle Goldberg misstated that Marcus Epstein pleaded guilty to simple assault. He entered an Alford plea to the charge of misdemeanor assault.

In an Aug. 16 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misspelled the title of the film Moulin Rouge.

In an Aug. 4 Future Tense blog post, Mike Godwin misstated which state Sen. Claire McCaskill represents. It’s Missouri, not Connecticut.

In a Feb. 22 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misspelled Moon Jae-in’s surname.