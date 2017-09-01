Quiz: Match the prediction about the future to the year it was made.

One of humanity’s favorite games is guessing what will come next. It’s a low-pressure way to think about our future and the world we’ll leave behind. Some people, like Nostradamus, will always be remembered because of their (allegedly) prescient predictions. Others, like Steve Ballmer, will never live down their bad ones. The most amazing soothsayers are the ones who see far into the future, their predictions carrying no hint of their time period. We’ve gone through history looking for interesting predictions—the good, the bad, and the just plain weird—to see whether you can guess what decade these predictions were made in.