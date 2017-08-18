Slate’s mistakes for the week of Aug. 14.

In an Aug. 15 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated that Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs live. It is pre-taped.

Due to an editing error, an Aug. 14 Brow Beat misspelled Game of Thrones character Jaime Lannister’s first name.

In an Aug. 14 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern misstated that Klansmen marched in Skokie, Illinois, in 1977. It was neo-Nazis who marched.

In an Aug. 13 Politics, Tom Perriello misstated that Corey Stewart came within 1 percent of winning the Republican nomination for governor of Virginia. He came within 1 percentage point.