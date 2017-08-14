 Slate’s Game of Thrones podcast recaps Episode 5, Season 7.

Game of Thrones TV Club: Who Will Remain Loyal?

Aug. 14 2017 12:56 PM

Loyalties and Bloodlines Get Tested on Game of Thrones

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters discuss the many plotlines in “Eastwatch,” including Jaime Lannister’s loyalties, the return of Gendry, the sneaky games between Littlefinger and Arya, Jon Snow’s plan to take on the White Walkers, and whether Dany’s forcefulness is foolish.*

*Correction, Aug. 14, 2017: This post originally misspelled Jaime Lannister’s first name.