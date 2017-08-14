Game of Thrones TV Club: Who Will Remain Loyal?

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

In the latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters discuss the many plotlines in “Eastwatch,” including Jaime Lannister’s loyalties, the return of Gendry, the sneaky games between Littlefinger and Arya, Jon Snow’s plan to take on the White Walkers, and whether Dany’s forcefulness is foolish.*

This is a TV Club series that’s just for Slate Plus members. If you are not yet a member and would like to listen along this season, learn more at Slate.com/GameofThrones.

Signup for Slate Plus Signup for Slate Plus Join Now Your Slate Plus Podcast Feed Copy this link and manually import it into your podcast app: For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

