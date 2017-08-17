Trump Describes Confederate Monuments as "Beautiful" in Today's Edition of Our Dumb Universe

Tacking slightly away from such poorly received talking points as " defending your hometown from the KKK is just as bad as being in the KKK " and "the rally during which white men carrying torches shouted Nazi slogans involved 'some very fine people,'" Donald Trump is focusing today on the cause of preserving monuments to America's most fondly remembered slavery/treason rebellion:

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!

Incidentally, two of Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandsons wrote a piece in Slate, published Wednesday night, calling the city of Richmond, Virginia to take down its statue of their great-great-grandfather. "In our view, the removal of the Jackson statue and others will necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice," they wrote. "It will begin to tell the truth of us all coming to our senses." That'd be nice.