Slate’s mistakes for the week of July 24.

In a June 26 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Michele Bachmann’s first and last names.

In a July 26 Brow Beat, Rebecca Schuman misspelled Socrates.

In a July 26 Future Tense, Evan Urquhart misidentified a draft paper on working and video games habits among young men as a published study.

In a July 26 Politics, Jim Newell misstated that the Senate voted down the Better Care Reconciliation Act on Wednesday. It was on Tuesday.

In a July 25 Brow Beat, Austin Elias-de Jesus misstated the title of the Netflix show F Is for Family.

In a July 25 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misstated the name of Archibald Cox’s special assistant. It was James Doyle, not James Neal.

In a July 24 Future Tense, Cyrus Nemati misstated the storage ratio between a 286 PC and an iPhone. The iPhone has 3,200 times the capacity of the 286 PC, not 32 million.

Due to an editing error, a July 22 Sports Nut misstated the year Kyrie Irving hit the shot to win the NBA Finals. It was 2016, not 2015.

In a July 20 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Rob Goldstone as Sam Goldstone.