Some Lines on the Occasion of McDonald’s Sending Justin Roiland a Bottle of Szechuan Sauce

In the new season of Rick and Morty, show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon set up an ingenious motivation for their mad scientist character Rick: he will do anything to obtain the “Szechuan Sauce” available at McDonald’s for a few months in the summer of 1998 as part of a promotion for Disney’s Mulan:

On Saturday, Roiland tweeted that McDonald’s had sent him a bottle of the stuff—it used to come in individual packets—complete with a Rick and Morty-themed letter explaining that they obtained it from “Dimension C-1998M,” a place where it is always 1998:

On an occasion this momentous, prose simply won’t do. So with apologies to everyone, but especially to Gerald Manley Hopkins:

Sauce and Loss

To the co-creator of Rick and Morty