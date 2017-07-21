Slate’s mistakes for the week of July 17.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In a July 18 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misspelled actor Greg Sestero’s last name.
Due to a production error, a July 18 Future Tense blog post used a photo of the French Parliament. It has been replaced with one of the British Parliament.
In a July 18 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that the rent paid by the Department of Defense to lease space in Trump Tower was more than $130,00 a month. It is more than $130,000 a month.
In a July 16 Brow Beat, Jacob Brogan misidentified the Game of Thrones’character Sandor Clegane as Gregor Clegane.
