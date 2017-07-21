The Daily Show’s Roy Woods Jr. Is Not Having It With HBO's Confederate

Still taken from video.

On Wednesday, HBO announced that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ next show will be Confederate, which will take place in an alternate timeline where the South successfully seceded from the Union and formed their own nation, thus keeping the institution of slavery intact. That sounds like Must-See TV, right?

After the announcement, many people collectively face-palmed at the fact that a show with this premise would actually be made. This criticism confused some, but, thankfully The Daily Show’s Roy Woods Jr. is here to clear up any confusion as to why so many are so aggrieved.

After sarcastically commending the Game of Thrones creators for “finally finding some roles for black people,” Woods went on to explain why Confederate’s very premise can be seen as tone-deaf and unnecessary.

“Can you even imagine such a strange reality?” Woods asked, feigning surprise. “A modern-day America where Confederate flags fly everywhere, where black people are treated like shit, and white supremacists run the country? Where do they come up with this stuff, man?”

“Why do we need this?” Woods continued. “We already have a show about black people working hard for no money, it’s called college basketball.”

Woods went on to plead with TV’s top creative minds to stop making shows with alternate timelines like Man in the High Castle, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Big Bang Theory—a show that, Woods quipped. exists in an alternate reality where nerds are fuckable.

Woods’ segment ends with him jokingly pitching the only alternate timeline show that has promise: Bitch Better Have My Cotton, which imagines a world where society’s roles are reversed, with black people as slave master, and whites as the enslaved. Woods Jr. went on to encourage producers interested in bringing Bitch Better Have My Cotton to fruition to email this potential show’s unnamed writer at RWood78@BitchBetterHaveMyCottonTVShow.com. (Unfortunately, the address doesn’t actually work. I tried.)