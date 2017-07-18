DoD’s Paying $2.4 Million to Lease Space in Trump Tower, Where President Trump Has Not Slept Once

The U.S. government is paying a premium to protect President Trump, including what appears to be an above-market rate of more than $130,00 a month to lease a 3,475 sq. ft space in Trump Tower for a Department of Defense military office, the Wall Street Journal reports. The government signed a $2.39 million 18-month lease in April for the space that, according to the General Services Administration, is not owned by the president or anyone within the Trump organization. The White House Military Office is used to provide a host of presidential support services, including access to the nuclear football, which must be provided within close proximity to the president. So far, since his inauguration, President Trump has not spent a single night in Trump Tower.