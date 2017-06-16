Slate’s mistakes for the week of June 12.

In a June 14 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar misidentified Laurie Capitelli as Berkeley, California’s former mayor. He is a former Berkeley city councilman who unsuccessfully ran for mayor.

In a June 14 XX Factor, Ruth Graham misstated the translation team for the Christian Standard Bible was from the Southern Baptist Convention. It was not.

Due to an editing error, a June 14 XX Factor misstated the date of the congressional baseball shooting. It was Wednesday morning, not Tuesday morning.

In a June 13 Ring Don’t Lie, Nick Greene misidentified Bud Light as a pilsner. It is a lager.

In a June 12 Brow Beat, Isaac Butler misidentified the actor who portrays Brutus in the Public Theater’s production of Julius Caesar. He is played by Corey Stoll, not Elizabeth Marvel. Butler also misstated the name of the company that co-produced a 2012 production of Julius Caesar. It was the Acting Company, not the Actors Company Theatre.

In a June 12 Politics, William Saletan misstated the date of President Trump’s interview with Lester Holt. It was May 11, not June 11.

In a June 12 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misspelled Leon Neyfakh’s last name.

In a June 9 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified James Comey as an FBI agent. The FBI director does not have to be a bureau agent; Comey worked as a prosecutor and lawyer in private practice before taking the job.

Due to production errors, a June 9 Video misidentified contributor Kelsie Moore and RadioWest from Utah NPR affiliate KUER.