On Dressing Yourself—and Teaching Someone Else to Dress You—With Dementia

Each episode of this video series follows Gerda Saunders, who in 2010 learned she had cerebral microvascular disease, a leading cause of dementia. She first wrote about her dementia in the George Review, in an essay later republished in Slate as “My Dementia.” Earlier this week, we published a new essay adapted from her book, Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia, to be released this month by Hachette Books.