On Dressing Yourself—and Teaching Someone Else to Dress You—With Dementia

On Dressing Yourself With Dementia
What does it mean to teach your aesthetic to someone else?
Each episode of this video series follows Gerda Saunders, who in 2010 learned she had cerebral microvascular disease, a leading cause of dementia. She first wrote about her dementia in the George Review, in an essay later republished in Slate as “My Dementia.” Earlier this week, we published a new essay adapted from her book, Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia, to be released this month by Hachette Books.
VideoWest, from Utah NPR affiliate KUER, is producing a companion video chronicle of Saunders’ journey, featured on Slate. In the fourth episode above, Saunders considers the loss of her ability to dress herself—and the possibility of passing her aesthetic onto her partner. Watch more episodes here.