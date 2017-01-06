Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 2.

In a Jan. 5 Bad Astronomy, Phil Plait misidentified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

Due to a production error, a Jan. 5 Brow Beat misidentified the author of the post as Marissa Martinelli. It was written by Jen Chaney.

Advertisement



In a Jan. 4 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Federal Reserve Board economist David Rappoport’s last name.

In a Jan. 4 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that the FBI and CIA “reportedly” believe Russia was responsible for the DNC/Podesta hacks. The FBI has made its conclusion on the matter public, and the CIA has also formally presented its findings to legislators.

In a Jan. 3 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misstated that Megyn Kelly interviewed Karl Rove on election night 2008. It was election night 2012.

In a Jan. 3 Future Tense, Don Lattin misidentified the affiliations of psychedelic researcher Sanford Unger. He was the chief of psychosocial research at the Maryland State Psychiatric Research Center, not the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Unger was an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins.

Advertisement



Due to an editing error, a Jan. 3 Juice misstated that Ford Motor Co. is pushing production of the Chevrolet Cruze to Mexico. It is moving production of the Ford Focus to Mexico.

In a Jan. 2 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris, David Canfield, and Marissa Martinelli misstated that Just Add Magic Season 1 was premiering on Amazon in January. It is Just Add Magic Season 2 that’s premiering. They also originally misstated that Evil Dead 2 should be watched “If You’re Bored.” Evil Dead 2 is a “Must Watch.”

In a Jan. 1 Slatest, Daniel Politi misspelled artist Danny Finegood’s first name.

In a Dec. 30 Brow Beat, Joshua Keating misstated that the book I Stared at the Night of the City is available in the U.S. only as an e-book. It is available in both the U.S. and Britain in both e-book and paperback. He also misstated that translator Kareem Abdulrahman was approached to translate the book after writing an article for the BBC. It was for the Times Literary Supplement. Keating additionally misstated the number of Kurds living in the Middle East. He said there were roughly 20 million, but most estimates suggest there are at least 25 million.