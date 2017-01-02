The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

(clockwise from top left) © New Line Cinema; Warner Bros; Miramax; A24 Films.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO NOW, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Boogie Nights (1997)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

The Shining (1980)

Good Watch

Braveheart (1995)

Hugo (2011)

Aquarius (2015) (Jan. 13)

It Follows (2014) (Jan. 13)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2015) (Jan. 7)

Family Watch

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

Bee Movie (2007)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nostalgia Watch

Caddyshack (1980)

El Dorado (1966)

The Parent Trap (1961)

Binge Watch

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 11 (Jan. 3)

Bates Motel: Season 4 (Jan. 21)

Superman Watch

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Never Say Never Watch

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

If You’re Bored

After Innocence (2005)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

HALO Legends (2009)

License to Drive (1988)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1

The Perfect Physique (2015)

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be a Miss (2016)

Trudell (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Growing Up Coy (2016) (Jan. 6)

Mar de Plastico: Season 1 (Jan. 6)

Alpha and Omega 7 (2016) (Jan. 7)

Under the Shadow (2016) (Jan. 7)

Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016) (Jan. 9)

Ratchet and Clank (2016) (Jan. 9)

As I Open My Eyes (2015) (Jan. 10)

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (Jan. 10)

Happily Married (2015) (Jan. 10)

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) (Jan. 11)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (Jan. 13)

Camp X-Ray (2014) (Jan. 14)

Cardboard Boxer (2016) (Jan. 14)

Estar O No Estar (Jan. 14)

A Beautiful Now (2015) (Jan. 15)

Hostage to the Devil (2016) (Jan. 15

Señora Acero: Season 3 (Jan. 15)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015) (Jan. 15)

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (Jan. 15)

Flash of Genius (2008) (Jan. 16)

Halloweed (2016) (Jan. 16)

Rezort (2016) (Jan. 16)

Fatima (2015) (Jan. 17)

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016) (Jan. 17)

Good Kids (2016) (Jan. 19)

Papa (2015) (Jan. 20)

Grami's Circus Show: Season 2 (Jan. 21)

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016) (Jan. 24)

Kill Command (2016) (Jan. 24)

Era el cielo (Jan. 25)

Shadows of Truth (2016) (Jan. 27)

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) (Jan. 27)

Ripper Street: Season 4 (Jan. 28)

Antibirth (2016) (Jan. 30)

Swing State (2016) (Jan. 30)

Bill Burr Stand Up Special (Jan. 31)

New Original Programming and Exclusive Premieres

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? (Jan. 3)

Coin Heist (Jan. 6)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 (Jan. 6)

One Day at a Time: Season 1 (Jan. 6)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1 (Jan. 6)

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Jan. 10)

We're Lalaloopsy: Season 1 (Jan. 10)

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1 (Jan. 13)

Clinical (Jan. 13)

Historia de un clan: Season 1 (Jan. 13)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1 (Jan. 13)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Jan. 17)

Frontier: Season 1 (Jan. 20)

Take the 10 (Jan. 20)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2 (Jan. 20)

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Jan. 24)

Gad Gone Wild (Jan. 24)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1 (Part 1) (Jan. 24)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 (Jan. 27)

iBOY (Jan. 27)

Kazoops!: Season 2 (Jan. 27)

HBO

Must Watch

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Risky Business (1983)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Good Watch

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Friday (1995)

The Nice Guys (2016) (Jan. 28)

Family Watch

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Nostalgia Watch

The Blues Brothers (1980)

M. Night Shyamalan Watch

The Happening (2008)

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

The Village (2004)

The Visit (2015) (Jan. 13)

True True Watch

Cloud Atlas (2012)

If You’re Bored

Above the Law (1988)

Baby Mama (2008)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1997)

Bringing out the Dead (1999)

The Cell (2000)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Innerspace (1987)

Lost & Found (1999)

The Road Warrior (1982)

Steel (Shaq) (1997)

Demolition (2002) (Jan. 7)

Genius (2016) (Jan. 8)

Now You See Me 2 (2016) (Jan. 14)

The Boss (2016) (Jan. 21)

New Original Programming

Sesame Street Season 47 Premiere (Jan. 7)

The Young Pope Series Premiere (Jan. 15)

Real Time with Bill Maher 2017 Premiere (Jan. 21)

Beware the Slenderman (Jan. 23)

Becoming Warren Buffett (Jan. 30)

“Estrenos en Español”

Me case con un boludo (I Married a Dumbass) (2016) (Jan. 6)

Nada S.A. (Nothing Co.) (2014) (Jan. 6)

Yo no soy guerrillero (I’m Not a Rebel) (2016) (Jan. 13)

Amazon

Good Watch

American History X (1998)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Hellboy (2004)

Swiss Army Man (2016) (Jan. 30)

Family Watch

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Happy Feet (2006)

Binge Watch

The A Word: Season 1 (Jan. 17)

Mercy Street: Season 2 (Jan. 29)

If You’re Bored

Across the Universe (2007)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Norm of the North (2016)

Radio (2003)

Rent (2005)

Stardust (2007)

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

She’s All That (1999) (Jan. 3)

The Infiltrator (2016) (Jan. 9)

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt: Season 1 (Jan. 9)

Red Rock: Season 2 (Jan. 17)

Where to Invade Next (2015) (Jan. 22)

The Choice (2016) (Jan. 23)

America Divided: Season 1 (Jan. 26)

Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Jan. 27)

Amazon Original Series

Just Add Magic: Season 1 (Jan. 13)

Sneaky Pete: Season 1 (Jan. 13)

Z: The Beginning of Everything (Jan. 27)



Hulu

Must Watch

Annie Hall (1977)

The Piano (1994)

Good Watch

Amelie (2001)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Mission Impossible (1996)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Trekkies (1997)

Bird People (2014) (Jan. 13)

Bug (2006)

Family Watch

Chowder: Seasons 1-3

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

The Powerpuff Girls: Seasons 1-6

Nostalgia Watch

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Footloose (1984)

King Kong (1976)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Binge Watch

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 11 (Jan. 3)

Carrie Fisher Watch

The ‘Burbs (1989)

If You’re Bored

Across the Universe (2007)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Baby Boom (1987)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Blow Away (1993)

Blue Hill Avenue (2003)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cold War (2012)

Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Duma (2005)

The Eternal (1998)

Explorers (1985)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

The Long Riders (1980)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Mutant Species (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season (2006)

Primal Fear (1996)

Promised Land (1987)

The Relic (1997)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Split Image (1982)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Trading Places (1983)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trekkies 2 (2004)

Trucks (1997)

The Untouchables (1987)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

War Games (1983)

Wasted: Season 1

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Witness (1985)

Beyond: Season 1 (Jan. 2)

Amazing World of Gumball: Season 4 (Jan. 10)

Clarence: Season 2 (Jan. 16)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 1 (Jan. 17)

What Happened…Ms. Sykes (2016) (Jan. 19)

Where to Invade Next (2015) (Jan. 22)

The Choice (2016) (Jan. 23)

Days and Nights (2014) (Jan. 27)

Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Jan. 27)

Roseanne for President (2016) (Jan. 27)

Hostel (2006) (Jan. 28)

Hostel: Part 2 (2007) (Jan. 28)

Regular Show: Season 7B (Jan. 30)

TV Premieres

The Mick Series Premiere (Jan. 2)

To Tell the Truth Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 2)

The Bachelor Season 21 Premiere (Jan. 3)

The Celebrity Apprentice Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 3)

Bones Season 12 Premiere (Jan. 4)

Nashville Season 5 Premiere (Jan. 6)

Emerald City Series Premiere (Jan. 7)

Grimm Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 7)

Sleepy Hollow Season 4 Premiere (Jan. 7)

Match Game Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 9)

My Kitchen Rules Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Scandal Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 20)

