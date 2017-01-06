The Declassified Intelligence Report on Russian Hacking Tells Us Very Little We Don’t Already Know

On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told the Senate Armed Services Committee that an unclassified version of a joint "intelligence community" report about Russian hacking would be released next week. Said report was in fact posted online this afternoon , and after reading it, the "Friday news dump" timing makes sense: The top-line takeaways in the document are mostly conclusions that have already been leaked or discussed publicly by figures such as Clapper himself. Moreover, since the release is an unclassified version of a report that presumably involves material obtained through intelligence-gathering operations that are still active, no information about the "sources and methods" supporting its conclusions is included.

To summarize, the report says that the CIA, FBI, and National Security Agency believe that Russian hackers—directed ultimately by Vladimir Putin—hacked email accounts belonging to the Democratic National Committee and to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and then passed the material they obtained on to WikiLeaks through a third party. This was done, the report asserts, because the Russians believed that Donald Trump would be friendlier to their country's interests, as president, than Hillary Clinton. And ... that's about it. Not counting intro pages or appendices, the report is five pages long and does not include any description of the actual evidence that Russian actors were responsible for the DNC/Podesta hacks (an assertion that's supported by publicly available evidence analyzed by third parties) or the assertion that Putin ultimately directed the release of hacked material in order to help elect Donald Trump (an assertion that's harder to verify independently).