Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Dec. 26.

In a Dec. 29 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated that Debbie Reynolds died Tuesday. She died Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In a Dec. 29 Brow Beat, Jacob Brogan misspelled the title of Werner Herzog’s film Fitzcarraldo.

In a Dec. 28 Medical Examiner, Jeremy Samuel Faust described brain death and vegetative states as the same. They are distinct.

Due to an editing error, a Dec. 27 Bills misstated that before the Affordable Care Act, health insurance policies could contain lifetime limits on out-of-pocket spending of about $1 million. Those limits were on insurer spending.

In a Dec. 27 DoubleX, Michelle Goldberg misquoted Susan Faludi’s Backlash. Faludi wrote that backlash pundits say feminists “have brought too much change too soon,” not “too much chance too soon.”

In a Dec. 27 Music, Carl Wilson misstated that singer Robert Palmer was North American. He was English.

In a Dec. 27 Video, Robby Berman misidentified Stef Hoffer as female. Hoffer is male.

A Dec. 23 Atlas Obscura misidentified the Food and Drug Administration.

In a Dec. 23 Conversation, Michael P. Holsapple mischaracterized ppb by a factor of 1,000.

In a Dec. 23 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misspelled Mika Brzezinski’s first name.

In a Dec. 16 Inside Higher Ed, Andrew Kreighbaum misstated that students who have their loans forgiven through “borrower defense” lose any credit they earned and can’t transfer credit to another college or university. Students seeking loan discharge through borrower defense do not lose credits. Students seeking loan forgiveness through “closed school discharge” cannot transfer credits to other institutions for degree completion.

