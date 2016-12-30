Run-D.M.C. Files $50 Million Copyright Infringement Suit Against Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Other Retailers

Mark Lennihan/AP

Billboard reports that Run-D.M.C. has filed a lawsuit for more than $50 million against such entities as Wal-Mart, Amazon, and Jet for trademark infringement. The hip hop group is alleging that that these and other companies—in addition to about 20 unnamed individuals—continue to “trade on the goodwill of RUN-DMC,” using their name, their logo, and misleading products made in their “style” (such as fedora hats and square-frame sunglasses) without permission.

In the specifics of the suit, Run-D.M.C. asserts that these companies feature products which are falsely advertised as being associated with the group. The consequence, as stated in the filing, is the tarnishing of the Run-D.M.C. official brand: The defendants have “harmed RUN-DMC’s ability to utilize, market, promote and sell products with its registered trademark.”

