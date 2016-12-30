Run-D.M.C. Files $50 Million Copyright Infringement Suit Against Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Other Retailers
Billboard reports that Run-D.M.C. has filed a lawsuit for more than $50 million against such entities as Wal-Mart, Amazon, and Jet for trademark infringement. The hip hop group is alleging that that these and other companies—in addition to about 20 unnamed individuals—continue to “trade on the goodwill of RUN-DMC,” using their name, their logo, and misleading products made in their “style” (such as fedora hats and square-frame sunglasses) without permission.
In the specifics of the suit, Run-D.M.C. asserts that these companies feature products which are falsely advertised as being associated with the group. The consequence, as stated in the filing, is the tarnishing of the Run-D.M.C. official brand: The defendants have “harmed RUN-DMC’s ability to utilize, market, promote and sell products with its registered trademark.”
In the wake of counterfeit scandals sweeping major online retailers, a lawsuit of this scale and significance is hardly surprising—indeed, Allstar Marketing, the maker of the Snuggie, has already accused Amazon of “knowingly and intentionally” allowing faux fleeces and cheap knockoffs to sell on their site. And it should be noted that Amazon has responded by implementing some positive initiatives. But with legislative intervention unlikely (“good luck with that,” as Slate’s Helaine Olen put it last week) and the damage already done, it’s likely too little too late for Run-D.M.C.—not to mention the many other registered trademarks suffering as a result of continued inaction.