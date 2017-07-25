Mourn Dead Game of Thrones Characters at Their Virtual Graveyard

The Game of Thrones Graveyard
Leave a flower for a fallen character.
Update, July 25, 2017: Season 7 of Game of Thrones has begun. Mourn the dead at our virtual graveyard, which we will update as the season progresses.
If you watch Game of Thrones, chances are you’ve watched the show kill off a character who mattered to you: a lord, a sellsword, a queen, a knight; someone you loved, or someone you loved to hate. It’s so hard to say goodbye, even when the deceased are fictional. That’s why we’re opening the Game of Thrones Graveyard, where the show’s most well-known characters rest for eternity. Buried in this sacred ground are brave souls who George R.R. Martin took from us too soon, likely by beheading them, filling them with crossbow bolts, slitting their throats, or all of the above. Others lasted far too long and died far too easily considering their depravity. But good or evil, they all touched our lives in some way.
Click on a grave to leave a flower and let the healing process begin. Return after each episode to mourn freshly fallen characters.
Full-time maesters clear out the withered flowers regularly; only the last 3,000 are shown.
Want more about this week's Game of Thrones? Slate Plus members get access to our weekly Game of Thrones bonus podcast, with Slate TV critic Willa Paskin and TV editor Dan Kois. Try Slate Plus free for two weeks and listen!
Correction, April 23, 2014: The interactive originally misstated the episode in which Dontos Hollard died.
Correction, June 28, 2016: The interactive originally misspelled Margaery Tyrell’s first name.