Don’t Blame Ryan Gosling’s Bad Wax Figure. Blame the Wax Figure–Industrial Complex.

Screenshot via E!News

Behold, the wax künstlers of Berlin’s Madame Tussaud’s outpost have unveiled their latest creation. On first glance, wax Ryan Gosling appears to be technically perfect, an admirable re-creation of the real Gosling’s slight smile and hands-in-pockets reserve. But all across the internet, people have noticed, upon closer inspection, that as the uncanny valley principle dictates, this waxwork is a bit ... off. There’s something creepy about this wax hunk. He “lacks Gosling's signature je ne sais quoi,” as GQ put it, delicately. He also lacks any of the usual cues you look for in determining that the thing in front of you isn’t going to steal your soul. Wax Ryan Gosling will definitely possess your soul and/or murder you.

Yall... I went to a wax museum in Canada and they thought this was Beyoncé. I'm hurt pic.twitter.com/eaSND49XtK — haley (@Winklahh) January 3, 2017

I still laugh at zac's wax figure it's the absolute worst pic.twitter.com/2urj4RT8n6 — . (@gyIlenhaaIs) February 26, 2016

ACTUAL PICTURE OF ME AND LEO...'s wax figure pic.twitter.com/53Y4JIfd89 — amanda (@ughhboyss) February 29, 2016

It’s almost like making humans out of wax is an inherently creepy thing to do! Or at the very least, that it’s a imperfect process that forces us to reckon with the fact that, as a material, wax just cannot do the things DNA, cells, and biology can. We as a culture are brushing up against the realities of what it means to make fake humans out of wax—and that reality is this horrific funhouse we now find ourselves ensconsed in.