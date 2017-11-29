NBC News fires Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

On Wednesday morning, Today host Savannah Guthrie opened the NBC morning show by announcing that her colleague Matt Lauer had been terminated by the network. Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack that explained that Lauer had been fired after a colleague made a “detailed complaint” on Monday night that “represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.” Lack’s statement, which said the unnamed colleague’s complaint described “inappropriate sexual behavior,” explained that this was “the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Guthrie, who began the telecast by holding hands with her fellow host Hoda Kotb, said she learned the news about Lauer just moments before sharing it on the air and didn’t know anything beyond the bare facts in Lack’s statement. “As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said. “For the moment, all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he is beloved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

Here is Lack’s full statement:

Full Andy Lack memo on Matt Lauer: pic.twitter.com/RU6Br7vaZZ — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 29, 2017

Reporters for the New York Times had been investigating allegations against Lauer for weeks, according to Brian Stelter of CNN. Two Variety reporters also said they have been reporting on the allegations for the past two months and claimed in a tweet there were "multiple victims."

President Trump responded to the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning by asking when "the top executives at NBC & Comcast [will] be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017