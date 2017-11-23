Trump’s Thanksgiving Day Message to Troops: We’re “Really Winning” Everywhere Now Thanks to Me

WATCH: President Trump addresses troops from his Florida home on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/OnfPWXUCxP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 23, 2017

On Thursday, a so-called billionaire, who is the current president of the United States woke up in his so-called luxury resort in Mar-a-Lago and spoke to the American military servicemen and women stationed overseas to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. Speaking via teleconference with American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, and elsewhere in the Middle East, President Trump haltingly delivered prepared remarks with a message: You guys are doing great, thanks to me.

"Everybody's talking about the progress you've made in the last few months since I opened it up,” Trump said about his decision to add a small number of troops to the 16-year long conflict in Afghanistan. “We opened it up, we said go ahead, we’re going to fight to win. We're not fighting anymore to just walk around, we're fighting to win. And you people, you’ve really turned it around in the past three to four months like nobody’s seen and they are talking about it. So thank you very much, brave, incredible fighters.”

Advertisement



“We’re being talked about as an armed forces. We’re really winning. We know how to win,” Trump said. “But we have to let you win. They weren’t letting you win before. They were letting you play even. We’re letting you win.”