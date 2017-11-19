Zimbabwe’s Mugabe Ousted by Own Political Party, Given Deadline to Resign Presidency or Face Impeachment

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Mugabe’s own political party, Zanu-PF, ousted the longtime Zimbabwean president from the party leadership Sunday and appointed former-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to replace him. Mnangagwa was, himself, fired by Mugabe two weeks ago in an apparent move to clear a path for his wife to assume leadership of the party en route to the presidency. Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, along with a handful of Mugabe allies were also expelled from the party.

The scene at the party’s headquarters after the vote to remove Mugabe:

It is done pic.twitter.com/Z6wSX4quoG — andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) November 19, 2017

Advertisement



After tens of thousands took to the streets in Harare on Saturday in support of Mugabe’s removal, on Sunday, the Zanu-PF leadership not only dealt what appears to be a final death blow to Mugabe’s hopes of staying in power, it began to squeeze the one-time national hero, putting a Monday morning deadline on his voluntary resignation from the presidency, a title which he still, technically, holds on to. If Mugabe refuses to go, the party leadership will vote to impeach the president as soon as Tuesday, bringing an end to his calamitous 37-year reign as the leader of the country, despite rising to power as an independence hero.