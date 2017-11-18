 Trump puts decision to allow big game trophy imports on hold.

Nov. 18 2017 11:25 AM

ZIMBABWEPARKHWANGEFEATURE
An African elephant and her baby are pictured on November 18, 2012 in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

After lots of criticism from around the world, President Donald Trump said Friday night that he would hold off on a reversal of a policy that would have allowed hunters to bring back trophies of elephants. “Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The reversal comes after the United States allowed hunters who kill elephants in Zimbabwe and Zambia to bring trophies back to the country, a decision that outraged animal rights activists and even some conservatives. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke confirmed the news and said that “the issuing of permits is put on hold as the decision is being reviewed.”

Days earlier, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had touted the rule change as a way to promote conservation. But the move quickly raised opposition even from traditional Trump supporters. Fox News host Laura Ingraham, for example, wondered whether reversing the ban would “increase the gruesome poaching of elephants.”

Trump congratulated himself on the decision Saturday morning by retweeting two supportive messages from television personalities, one from Greta van Susteren and another from Piers Morgan. Earlier in the week, Morgan wrote a column for the Daily Mail sharply criticizing Trump for the decision to reverse the ban.

