Keystone pipeline leak spills 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.

The Keystone pipeline leaked some 210,000 gallons of oil in northeast South Dakota Thursday morning. The spill is the latest in a series of mishaps in the 2,687-mile pipeline system that transports material extracted from the oil sands in Alberta, Canada into the Great Plains where it’s refined and stored. The Tar sands oil is thicker and sticker than other forms of oil, making it harder to clean up, according to CNN. Pipeline company TransCanada said the leak in the underground pipeline was detected around 6 a.m. and it was isolated within 15 minutes. The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the leak was in a grassy area or an agricultural field. It is still too early to determine if the leak contaminated the groundwater.

