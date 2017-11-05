Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Baptist Church, Kills at Least 27

MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Update at 4:52 p.m.: At least 27 people are dead after an unidentified gunman opened fire in the middle of Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Officials still haven’t released an official number of casualties, but ABC News hears from a law enforcement official that at least 27 people were killed. The San Antonio Express-News hears from a federal law enforcement official that at least 28 people were killed, but it isn’t clear whether that number includes the shooter.

The shooter apparently tried to flee the scene in a car but died after a brief pursuit from law enforcement. It remains unclear whether he was killed by police or if he died of a self-inficted gunshot wound. As many as 20 people were wounded.

If the numbers are accurate it means that the gunman shot pretty much everyone at the tiny church. “There's maybe 50 of us,” one person who didn’t attend the church Sunday said. “It's a small, tight-knit church.”

It seems the gunman shot everyone in sight, regardless of age and there is at least one child who was killed. The church’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy, confirmed to media outlets that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, was among the dead. Pomeroy was in Oklahoma this morning and didn’t attend services Sunday.

FBI and ATF investigators quickly arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation.

Original post: There are reports of multiple fatalities after a gunman opened fire inside a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, which is located around 30 miles southeast of San Antonio, Texas. Witnesses report seeing a gunman walk into the First Baptist Church and start shooting at around 11:30 a.m. Officials say there were multiple casualties, many of them fatal but they haven’t released numbers yet. A County Commissioner in Texas says he was told more than 20 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded, but those numbers have yet to be confirmed.

A cashier at a nearby gas station said she heard around 20 shots fired during the church service.

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

The shooter was killed following a short pursuit by police but it still isn’t clear whether he was killed by officers or he shot himself.

President Donald Trump quickly reacted to the news, sending a tweet nothing that he is “monitoring the situation from Japan.”

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also took to Twitter shortly after the news broke: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017