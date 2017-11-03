Venezuelan Dictator Caught Scarfing Down Empanada During Live TV Address While His People Starve

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a lot on his plate these days. After months of violently suppressing the democratic will and functioning of his beleaguered nation, Maduro has run Venezuela up onto the precipice of defaulting on its debts. The political crisis has exacerbated the economic crisis, which has, in turn, fueled an ongoing humanitarian one where there is not enough food to feed the country and not enough medicine to keep it well. As a solution, Maduro’s government launched a scheme this year to encourage Venezuelans to breed rabbits so they can eat them. So that’s where we’re at on this, policy-wise. Meanwhile, Maduro has been mocked for managing to be overweight while the rest of the country starves.