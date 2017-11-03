Trump on Core State Department Vacancies: “I’m the Only One That Matters”

Trump says he's not worried about unfilled State Department roles b/c "the one that matters is me. I am the only one that matters." pic.twitter.com/JxcWiy7ozY

President Trump sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham last night for his umpteenth appearance on the network. Ingraham asked the president about the holes that exist in the State Department under Trump, who appears to have essentially given up on having a fully staffed diplomatic corps. In what amounts to a hardball question on the network, Ingraham tiptoed into the question of presidential competency, the State Department edition.