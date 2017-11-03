Trump on Core State Department Vacancies: “I’m the Only One That Matters”
President Trump sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham last night for his umpteenth appearance on the network. Ingraham asked the president about the holes that exist in the State Department under Trump, who appears to have essentially given up on having a fully staffed diplomatic corps. In what amounts to a hardball question on the network, Ingraham tiptoed into the question of presidential competency, the State Department edition.
Ingraham: Are you worried that the State Department doesn't have enough Donald Trump nominees in there to push your vision through?
Trump: So, we don't need all the people that they want. You know, don't forget, I'm a businessperson. I tell my people, 'Where you don't need to fill slots, don't fill them.' But we have some people that I'm not happy with their thinking process."
Ingraham: But assistant secretary of state, you’re not getting rid of that position.
Trump: Let me tell you, the one that matters is me. I'm the only one that matters, because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be. You've seen that, you've seen it strongly.
"Their thinking process?"
A government of one. You’ve seen it strongly.