Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Vanished for Five Minutes Thursday Night and It Was Glorious

For roughly five or so minutes on Thursday night, Donald Trump’s Twitter account went offline. It’s unclear what happened to the president’s @realDonaldTrump account between, oh, 6:55 p.m. and 7 p.m., but for an instant we were free. And it was glorious. No more exclamation points; no more caps lock; no more misspellings; no more almost starting nuclear wars.

For those few moments, minds raced: Had Trump been banned from the site? Was he hacked? Had the president mistakenly taken his page down while trying to change his password from “Trump” to “MAGA306”? We’ll likely never know. But no matter what Sarah Huckabee Sanders says tomorrow, this happened, friends. For just a few minutes it felt like life before we had to care what Donald Trump thought about things. I exhaled for the first time in two years. The presidential silence was like witnessing an eclipse, but a good one from within the path of totality, not some knockoff partial eclipse. The real thing. That’s how good it was.