Update: Multiple Deaths Reported in New York City as Vehicle Hits Pedestrians in “an Act of Terror”

Update, 5:55 p.m.: Multiple sources including the New York Times report that police say the driver shouted “Allahu akbar” as he came out of his truck in an attack that killed at least eight people. The number of people injured has risen to at least 15. At a news conference, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident “cowardly” and “an act of terror.”

Police sources are also beginning to share information about the suspect, allegedly a 29-year-old man from Tampa, Florida, ABC News reports. The Times added that the man came to the U.S. in 2010, and as of this writing, is in serious condition. We will update as more information becomes available.

Original post: At least eight people have been killed and nine injured in lower Manhattan after a man driving a rental pickup truck turned onto a pedestrian/bike path in what some outlets, citing law enforcement sources, say may have been an intentional act. The incident took place in the area where the West Side Highway meets Chambers Street, which is just four blocks from the World Trade Center site. Mass-casualty vehicle attacks have been carried out this year by extremists in London, Stockholm, and Barcelona. The New York Times reports that the driver involved in Tuesday’s event was shot by police after exiting his truck brandishing two toy guns.