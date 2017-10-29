 As Russia collusion indictments get closer, Trump goes on offensive against Hillary Clinton.

Oct. 29 2017 12:19 PM

President Donald Trump speaks during an event highlighting the opioid crisis in the U.S. October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amid reports that Robert Mueller’s office is getting ready to make the first indictments public in the investigation into Russian collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign, the commander in chief wants everyone to focus on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in general. The president went on a long, confusing tweetstorm Sunday morning that seemed to have one clear purpose: discredit any part of the Russian collusion investigation.

Nevermind the Russia collusion investigation, Trump says in his tweets, the real scandal that should be investigated involves Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. Trump launched his tweetstorm by saying there is lots of “Republican ANGER & UNITY” over “the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier.” There is “the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more” but “instead they look at phony Trump/Russia.”

The Russia collusion investigation is nothing but a “Witch Hunt” that Democrats are using “for evil politics.” But now Republicans are “fighting back like never before” but apparently not enough for Trump’s taste, who yelled out into the Twitter sphere: “DO SOMETHING!”

The president ended his Sunday Twitter rant by suggesting that the Russia collusion investigation is somehow related to Republicans “making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform.”

Trump tried to change the subject mere hours after Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro called for Hillary Clinton to be jailed in a very angry opening statement of her weekly show. “It’s time to shut it down, turn the tables and lock her up,” Pirro said. She also said Mueller should be fired along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller.  

