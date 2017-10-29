As Russia collusion indictments get closer, Trump goes on offensive against Hillary Clinton.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amid reports that Robert Mueller’s office is getting ready to make the first indictments public in the investigation into Russian collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign, the commander in chief wants everyone to focus on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in general. The president went on a long, confusing tweetstorm Sunday morning that seemed to have one clear purpose: discredit any part of the Russian collusion investigation.

Nevermind the Russia collusion investigation, Trump says in his tweets, the real scandal that should be investigated involves Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. Trump launched his tweetstorm by saying there is lots of “Republican ANGER & UNITY” over “the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier.” There is “the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more” but “instead they look at phony Trump/Russia.”

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The Russia collusion investigation is nothing but a “Witch Hunt” that Democrats are using “for evil politics.” But now Republicans are “fighting back like never before” but apparently not enough for Trump’s taste, who yelled out into the Twitter sphere: “DO SOMETHING!”

..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The president ended his Sunday Twitter rant by suggesting that the Russia collusion investigation is somehow related to Republicans “making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform.”

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017