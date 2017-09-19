After powerful earthquake scenes of destruction across Mexico City.

A powerful earthquake rattled Mexico City Tuesday afternoon killing dozens and causing buildings to collapse and roads to split. The epicenter of the 7.1 magnitude quake, which took place around 1 p.m. (local time), was 100 miles south of the capital city, but caused buildings to shake and sway and sent terrified residents pouring into the streets. According to local officials, dozens of buildings have collapsed, including two schools. The death count stands at more than 100 in the region, most of those coming from Morelos state, south of Mexico City, where the quake was strongest. The death toll will surely rise as rescue crews comb through the rubble for survivors.