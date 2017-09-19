After Powerful Earthquake, Scenes of Destruction Across Mexico City
A powerful earthquake rattled Mexico City Tuesday afternoon killing dozens and causing buildings to collapse and roads to split. The epicenter of the 7.1 magnitude quake, which took place around 1 p.m. (local time), was 100 miles south of the capital city, but caused buildings to shake and sway and sent terrified residents pouring into the streets. According to local officials, dozens of buildings have collapsed, including two schools. The death count stands at more than 100 in the region, most of those coming from Morelos state, south of Mexico City, where the quake was strongest. The death toll will surely rise as rescue crews comb through the rubble for survivors.
Earthquakes are not uncommon in Mexico; two weeks ago a deadly earthquake hit off the country’s Pacific coast. Today’s earthquake came on the very anniversary of a deadly 1985 quake. Here are scenes from around the Mexican capital, which is home to some 20 million people.
WATCH: Video shows a ceiling partially collapsing inside a Mexico City office during earthquake that hit the area. (via Ana Paula Hernandez) pic.twitter.com/5aZAzBXcjo— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB— David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017
Everybody still in the streets 15 minutes after the earthquake. Mexico City stinks of gas. Lots of trafic everywhere.— Diane Jeantet (@dianejeantet) September 19, 2017
WATCH: Video shows people rushing out of Mexico's Chamber of Deputies during 7.1 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/EGLH2cv9Mn— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
WATCH: Video shows shaking lights and restaurant tables in Mexico City as 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
(Via rramos1032/IG) pic.twitter.com/VEZiCRN0N7
Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017
Mexico City during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/udERTj2Scs— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017
At least 44 buildings have collapsed in Mexico City after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico. Many are trapped in the rubble. pic.twitter.com/KcxCQREIGA— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 19, 2017
Video shows collapsed store in Mexico City after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area pic.twitter.com/qMso4H9uO6— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
Colonia Del Valle pic.twitter.com/oe4iqUnC1G— Alejandro Cacho (@Cachoperiodista) September 19, 2017
WATCH: Video shows rescue operations underway at a collapsed building in Mexico City after 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes region pic.twitter.com/xMCXp0OfY9— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
Photo taken by first responders shows partially-collapsed building in Mexico City after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area pic.twitter.com/9444KIv1cY— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
LATEST: Photo shows a collapsed highway after 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City area— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017
(Via Policia Federal Mx) pic.twitter.com/umqrVohQcI
Power outage in the city. Candles are out. pic.twitter.com/aYBUtcaOC1— Diane Jeantet (@dianejeantet) September 19, 2017