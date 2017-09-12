 Ted Cruz’s Twitter account liked a porn tweet.

Ted Cruz’s Official Twitter Account Briefly Liked a Porn Video  

Ted Cruz’s Official Twitter Account Briefly Liked a Porn Video  

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Sept. 12 2017 9:42 AM

Ted Cruz’s Official Twitter Account Briefly Liked a Porn Tweet

 

US-President-Donald-Trump-Hosts-Members-of-the-US-Congress-at-the-White-House
Sen. Ted Cruz on July 19 in Washington.

Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz, a family-values politician, was once involved in a court case involving a state ban of sex toys. Cruz, then Texas’ solicitor general, argued that there is “no substantive due process right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes.”

Advertisement

Monday night, Cruz’s official Twitter account liked a tweet featuring a hardcore porn video. The “like” caused the very explicit tweet from the account @SexuallPosts to appear briefly on that portion of Cruz’s profile. Around 9:40 p.m., Twitter users began to comment on the NSFW video, and they were reporting it still on his profile at 10:20 p.m.

Cruz’s senior communications adviser tweeted at 11 p.m. to acknowledge the tweet and say that it had been removed. On Tuesday morning, Cruz had still not publicly explained or acknowledged the tweet. But around 11 a.m. Cruz joked to reporters, "if I had known that this would trend so quickly, perhaps we should have posted something like this back during the Indiana primary" and said, "there are a number of people on the team that have access to the account and it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button."

Twitter went crazy for it.

Cruz’s outspokenly anti-Cruz college roommate, the screenwriter and director Craig Mazin, clearly has his own ideas of Cruz’s opinions about his stance on stimulating one’s genitals for nonmedical purposes. This is his currently pinned tweet:

Advertisement

And here’s how he reacted to the Monday night Cruz news:

Suffice to say, Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the Cruz episode. But let’s join Cruz’s former roommate in hoping we never have to think about it again.

Update, Sept. 12, 2017: This post has been updated to include Cruz's comments to reporters.

Molly Olmstead is a Slate assistant social media editor.