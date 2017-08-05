NRA has a message for the New York Times: “We’re coming for you."

AFP/Getty Images

The National Rifle Association issued a warning to the New York Times and its journalists in the group's latest provocative recruitment video. “We're going to laser-focus on your so-called 'honest pursuit of truth.' In short, we're coming for you,” spokeswoman Dana Loesch says in the video. “Consider this a shot across your proverbial bow.” In the video published by the NRA, conservative talk show host Loesch says the newspaper is an “untrustworthy, dishonest rag” that promotes “propaganda” and “fake news.”

“We've had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life,” Loesch says in the video. “And we've had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are in any way truth or fact-based journalism.”

Dana Loesch claims she says "fisk" in the ad, not "fist," which is in their hashtag. 2/2 — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) August 4, 2017

The NRA is the one with the problem because a NYT reporter doesn’t know what “fisk” means and substitutes “fisting?” Suuuuure. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

Loesch also scoffed at the idea that the video should be interpreted as a threat against the Times and its journalists. In a tweet she said anyone who saw the video as a call to arms was projecting “their violent fantasies on to others” and said her message makes reference to “the battlefield of ideas.”

This is not the first video in which the NRA targeted a media outlet. Last month, the NRA attacked the Washington Post in a similar video that accused the newspaper of fighting against gun rights. “You people do more to damage our country with a keyboard than any NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm,” conservative talk show host Grant Stinchfield said in the video.