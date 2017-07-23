New York Times Demands Apology From Fox for “Malicious” al-Baghdadi Story

Getty Images

The New York Times wants an apology from Fox News. In an unusual letter sent on Sunday afternoon, the paper is calling on its competitor to apologize for a report that aired on Fox & Friends that said the Times was to blame for the 2015 escape of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The report appears to have inspired President Donald Trump to write a tweet criticizing the newspaper on Saturday morning: “The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, al-Baghdadi.” The Fox and Friends segment aired around 25 minutes before Trump sent out the tweet.

The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

“I am writing on behalf of The New York Times to request an on-air apology and tweet from Fox & Friends in regards to a malicious and inaccurate segment ‘NY Times leak allowed ISIS leader to slip away’,” wrote Danielle Rhoades Ha, vice president of communications for the New York Times. "Neither the staff at Fox & Friends, nor the writers of a related story on Foxnews.com, appeared to make any attempt to confirm relevant facts, nor did they reach out to The New York Times for comment."

New York Times has asked fox and friends for an apology pic.twitter.com/QIoqXnqwmK — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 23, 2017

The Fox report was partly based on comments by Gen. Tony Thomas, the head of the United States Special Operations Command, who said in an interview that a valuable lead on Baghdadi’s location “was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later and that lead went dead.” The general never mentioned the Times but Fox said he was referring to a June 2015 story that reported U.S. intelligence agencies obtained “valuable information” from a raid in Syria.

