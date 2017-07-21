Anthony Scaramucci Attacked Trump in 2015 for Being Spoiled and Un-American, but Says They Made Up

Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

On Friday, Donald Trump appointed former hedge fund manager Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci as White House communications director. Scaramucci’s support of Trump is longstanding—he worked on the campaign’s national finance committee and often appeared on cable news as a surrogate during the 2016 campaign. But before he supported Trump, Scaramucci worked as a fundraiser for the Scott Walker and Jeb Bush campaigns—and in September 2015, delivered a two-minute rant assailing Trump as a “hack politician” on the Fox Business Network show Mornings With Maria.

In the segment, Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, took offense to Trump’s charge, made on Fox and Friends, that “the hedge fund guys are paying nothing [in taxes].” He sniped that Trump “is probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice presidential nominee” and went so far as to call the comments “un-American.” Said Scaramucci: “You’re an inherited-money dude from Queens County; bring it, Donald.” When a panelist pointed out that he should also be disturbed by Trump’s misogyny, Scaramucci obliged and said, “I don’t like the way he talks about women. I don’t like the way he talks about Megyn Kelly.” Reflecting the view of many pundits at the time, he ended his tirade by declaring, “This nonsense [the Trump campaign] is going to end, and I predict it’ll end before Thanksgiving.”

