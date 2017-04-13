Today in Conservative Media: Hooray for Enormous Bombs!

DoD via Getty Images

It’s been a difficult week for some longtime Donald Trump partisans, one that saw him seemingly reneging on many of his longstanding promises. The distress was palpable across the conservative media spectrum: Red State rounded up four campaign promises that the president had flipped on in a single day. And, writing for Breitbart, Ann Coulter called on Trump to pull back from his “Syrian misadventure,” which, she wrote, “violates every promise he ran on, and could sink his presidency.”

Whatever the grumbling, almost every right-leaning site was unified about one issue on Thursday afternoon: Really big bombs are great.

As Fox News and other outlets reported, the U.S. military dropped a 21,000 pound non-nuclear bomb “on an ISIS tunnel complex in Nangarhar Province” in Afghanistan. Before long, the story quickly rose to the top of almost every site. Fox alone ran at least ten posts about or related to the bomb on Thursday afternoon. It was also the lead story on Drudge Report, where a grainy photograph showed the MOAB—Massive Ordinance Air Blast—in mid-descent.

Reactions were uniformly jubilant. Writing that the weapon had “a blast radius of 1-mile in either direction,” Red State enthused, “The power of this weapon cannot be understated.” (A headline on the site also indicated that the MOAB is “the Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Existence,” which probably isn’t quite right, since Russia apparently has a bigger one.)

Independent Journal Review suggested that the choice to use the bomb had been an appropriate one, because “the issue of ISIS in Afghanistan still remains,” despite other recent U.S. military actions in the region to combat the group. Going on, the site wrote, “[T]he United States just sent a clear message to the jihadists trying to gain a foothold in the country and its [sic] one for the history books.”

It wasn’t, however, just the regular military chest thumping that sites were elevating in their coverage. As some Trump-friendly sites suggested, the president was now actually keeping a campaign promise, making good on his vow to “bomb the shit out of” ISIS. Gateway Pundit took that very line, calling it “Another Promise Kept” in a headline. Rush Limbaugh further elaborated on this point during his Thursday radio broadcast:

But I ask you to think back to the campaign, what did Donald Trump say about ISIS? He said we’re gonna take ’em out. We’ve had a bunch of pansies and wussies that haven’t had a serious moment about it. I’m gonna get together with my military people, we’re gonna come up with a plan, we’re gonna wipe ’em out. It’s only because we got a bunch of stupid leaders that we haven’t wiped ’em out yet. So here comes the biggest bomb, nonnuclear bomb, dropped in Afghanistan on an ISIS location.

Breitbart also cited the then-candidate’s scatological formulation in its homepage promotion of one of its own articles about the bombing, though that same article also noted in passing, “It’s not clear when the plan to drop the bomb was devised, or whether it was planned under the Obama administration or the Trump administration.”