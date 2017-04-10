Today in Conservative Media: Everyone's Excited for Neil Gorsuch to Start Deciding Cases

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

On Monday, conservative publications eagerly greeted Neil Gorsuch's ascendence to the Supreme Court. Breitbart called attention to Gorsuch’s desire to prove himself a worthy replacement for Antonin Scalia, noting that during his White House swearing-in ceremony, he had “assur[ed] the crowd that [Scalia’s] legacy was safe.”

Advertisement



In advance of that ceremony, the Daily Caller ran an article on “How Gorsuch Is Preparing for His First Day At The Supreme Court," which so far seems to be by hiring people for his office. Meanwhile, in an opinion post for the site, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake called the confirmation “A Victory For Senate Procedure,” arguing that the much-discussed “nuclear option” had simply brought us back to the proper order of things.