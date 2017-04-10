Today in Conservative Media: Everyone's Excited for Neil Gorsuch to Start Deciding Cases
On Monday, conservative publications eagerly greeted Neil Gorsuch's ascendence to the Supreme Court. Breitbart called attention to Gorsuch’s desire to prove himself a worthy replacement for Antonin Scalia, noting that during his White House swearing-in ceremony, he had “assur[ed] the crowd that [Scalia’s] legacy was safe.”
In advance of that ceremony, the Daily Caller ran an article on “How Gorsuch Is Preparing for His First Day At The Supreme Court," which so far seems to be by hiring people for his office. Meanwhile, in an opinion post for the site, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake called the confirmation “A Victory For Senate Procedure,” arguing that the much-discussed “nuclear option” had simply brought us back to the proper order of things.
A short video produced by the National Review in advance of the swearing-in ceremony enthusiastically welcomed the new Justice to the bench. It is titled “Neil Gorsuch: A Justice to Applaud," and it presents “A few on-the-money Gorsuch quotes to get you excited,” including his pledge “to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country” and his assertion that “The Supreme Court’s work is … the greatest charter of human liberty the world has ever known.”