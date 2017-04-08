Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, claims she was fired for pro-choice views.

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren is hoping for a little help from the judicial system and has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Glenn Beck and his website TheBlaze, claiming she was fired for expressing pro-choice views. According to the lawsuit, the commentator who rose to stardom during the presidential campaign with her incendiary videos mocking liberals, TheBlaze canceled her show after she expressed her views on abortion on the View.

The suit notes that Lahren was “understandably disappointed, saddened and in shock for being suspended for freely expressing her opinions, which certainly reconcile with what is the law of the land in the United States i.e., a woman's constitutional right to choose and in no way inconsistent with any of [Lahren's] obligations under the Employment Contract.”

What was it that supposedly angered TheBlaze bosses? In Mid-March, Lahren went on the View and said that she didn’t think it made sense to be in favor of limited government except when it came to women’s health. "I am someone that loves the Constitution. I am someone that is for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies," Lahren said.

The lawsuit alleges Lahren was suspended for a week after the comments and then was told she was fired and wouldn’t get her show back. TheBlaze released a statement nothing that Lahren wasn’t fired, explaining how it was “puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.” Lahren’s lawsuit acknowledges that she is still being paid, but says it was a way for the conservative website to “find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct under the Employment Contract."

Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 7, 2017