Today in Conservative Media: Tucker Carlson Is Not a Fan of Moonlight

On Sunday night, the Academy Awards ended with a bizarre upset when Faye Dunaway mistakenly presented the Oscar for best picture to La La Land instead of Moonlight. Breitbart soon suggested that there might have been something sinister to the mix up. The site laid out a conspiracy theory, in which, “President Donald Trump sabotaged the ‘Best Picture’ award as revenge against host Jimmy Kimmel for mocking him.” The piece attributed this theory to “a report in the East Bay Times,” though that publication appears to have been joking.

In a separate Breitbart article, based on an exclusive interview with Trump, the president offered a theory of his own. “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” he told the publication.

Infowars found a similar connection between the evening’s political tone and the drama that brought it to a close in “After Bashing Trump, Self-Absorbed Celebs Award Wrong Winner at Oscars.” That piece went on to point out that “96% of nearly 40,000 respondents” to a Drudge Report poll had claimed they would boycott the broadcast, “knowing that it would be an incessant bash-fest of President Trump by the disconnected glitterati, rabid Marxists of all flavors, Sharia-supporting Islamists, propagandists, and their tearful admirers.”

Several publications suggested that liberal back-patting had consequences. The ceremony’s ratings were down from previous years, a fact that Drudge Report featured on its home page for much of Monday.

Breitbart counted off 15 “attacks” against Donald Trump from presenters and awardees in all. Those attacks included Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ promise that the academy and the ACLU would have the backs of “All you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected … for the next four years.”

Not all outlets saw the evening as a celebration of opposition. In “Hollywood Stars Tongue-Tied About Trump at Academy Awards,” Heat Street wrote “celebrities remained muted and polite in their resistance,” identifying only a few moments (mostly Kimmel quips) that stood out. The Daily Caller-affiliated Smoke Room wrote, “Mahershala Ali stunned the crowd at the Academy Awards Sunday night when he didn’t come close to mentioning politics during his acceptance speech.”

Conservative sites and commentators had relatively little to say about the merits of the winning films. In the wake of the ceremony, however, Heat Street promoted an article on its home page titled, “Major Movie Critic: Gay Black Film ‘Moonlight’ Was Made for Smug Non-Gay, Non-Black Audience,” which cited a review by Camilla Long of the Sunday Times in support of its claims. And on Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson claimed, “Moonlight had to win; that’s the law.” He went on to say: “The second you feel a political imperative, it destroys your art. The second you feel you need to elevate the country, you become overbearing and pompous and boorish.”

