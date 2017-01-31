Today In Conservative Media: Sally Yates Just Wanted to Be a “Political Hero”

Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images

As part of its continued defense of President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, conservative media turned today to supporting Trump’s decision to fire acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday night. Yates was fired after she instructed the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s executive order, writing that she was not convinced “that the executive order is lawful.”

Breitbart wrote that Yates “could have resigned in protest, but chose defiance and martyrdom.” It then warned: “The problem goes much further than one official. Trump’s opponents are burrowed throughout the federal bureaucracy, and at senior as well as junior levels.”

The National Review said that Yates “had to go” because she “chose insubordination.” It added, now “she’ll be a left-wing hero, influential beyond her heretofore status as a nameless bureaucrat.”

On Fox News, Laura Ingraham dismissed any comparison of Monday’s firing to President Nixon’s infamous “Saturday night massacre,” in which he terminated Department of Justice officials in order to disrupt the Watergate investigation. Ingraham said, “This is the most facile and pathetic attempt at both revisiting history and tarring the Trump administration.” Ingraham said Yates “wanted to be the political hero of the moment.”